Remember always by Dale Copeland is one of the artworks featured in the exhibition.

Home is where the art is and 45 South Taranaki artists have used a range of mediums to showcase just what that home looks like to them.

Hāwera’s Lysaght Watt Gallery is hosting Kainga: Home curated by Michaela Stoneman, South Taranaki District Council arts co-ordinator.

Michaela says artists were asked to consider what home meant to them and then explore their own interpretation of that concept.

“It could be literal homes or shelter, local environment and spaces, history and storytelling. Aspects of culture, family, whakapapa, identity and beliefs reflect who we are and what is important to us.”

The exhibition features a range of work, in various mediums, by the artists who live throughout the district from Ōeo, Pūniho, Wārea, Ōhawē and Pātea to Ōpunakē, Waverley, Hāwera, Eltham, Pungarehu and Manaia.

Michaela says the district has a number of amazing artists each with a unique voice and approach that demonstrates remarkable skill and insight.

“This show will host a mix of established and emerging artists from our arts community and offers a platform for connection, future collaborations and celebration of our collective creativity.”

Submitted works include painting, printmaking, collage, ceramics, sculpture, carving, raranga, jewellery, textiles, photography, assemblage and weaving.

The Details

What: Kainga: Home

When: Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, August 19.

Where: Lysaght Watt Gallery, Hāwera








