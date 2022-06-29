Abby Pennington, 14, performing her original song Only 14. Photo/ Sacred Heart Girls' College student Amelia Howatson

A Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls' student has sung her way to success at the Smokefree Rockquest Taranaki competition.

Year 10 student Abby Pennington, 14, performed her original song Only 14. The song is inspired by her personal life, and she says she drew inspiration from her biggest role models to write the song.

"Tate McRae is a singer I really like because her songs are personal to her and the experiences she's been through. That's what I was aiming to achieve with this song."

This isn't Abby's first time taking part in the competition, although this time she says it was different.

"Last year it was a video submission so this was my first time playing on the stage which I was quite excited about."

She says although she was nervous, the support of those around her made her feel much better.

"The support of everyone around me made it so much easier. The people who were backstage did a really good job of calming my nerves and hyping me up for the performance. It was so nice to have that support."

Abby won the solo/duo category of the competition.

"I was so overwhelmed when I saw my name there. It was such an amazing feeling."

The next step is for Abby to finish her next song.

"I have to submit a video of me performing my new song and they will take the video from the regional competition and use those to determine if I go through to nationals. I'm hopeful that I will get through so fingers crossed."