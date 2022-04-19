The students learnt life skills and gained self-esteem and confidence. Photo/ Supplied

The sky was the limit for Stratford High School students as they scaled a rock climbing wall and built confidence while doing so.

On April 5 and 6 Roadsafe Taranaki's Rock up Climbing Wall was on the school site for Years 9 and 10, Te Rangimarie, and teen parent unit students.

The wall is hired and paid for by Roadsafe Taranaki, a road safety programme with a specific focus on behaviour change and safe courteous driving in Taranaki.

The programme was established in 2004 when the three Taranaki district councils agreed to establish and maintain a joint management group to deliver the programme partly funded by the New Zealand Transport Agency. The programme is managed by the South Taranaki District Council.

Roadsafe Taranaki works closely with key partners from across the region to deliver the Roadsafe Taranaki Strategic Plan.

Principal Cameron Stone says before scaling the wall, the students learnt about the key elements in the rock climb, including how to safely use a harness.

"They were given all the instructions and guidance to climb the wall safely. They also learnt about what Roadsafe Taranaki is and what they do for the community."

He says teaching students how to get out of their comfort zone in a safe manner is a great way to build confidence.

"It's about showing them that things that appear to be challenging can be achieved with the right support. The students learnt self-esteem, confidence and life skills."