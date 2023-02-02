In 2020 there was a Haurapa Kiwi Maunga Field Trip funded by Curious Minds Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

In 2020 there was a Haurapa Kiwi Maunga Field Trip funded by Curious Minds Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki has announced six new community-based science projects through the Curious Minds Taranaki programme.

This brings the total number of projects funded to 72, with $1,218,164.41 distributed since 2015.

Led by Venture Taranaki and funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the first round of 2023 Curious Minds projects tackle a diverse range of scientific questions through collaborative, community-led research.

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki chief executive Kelvin Wright says Curious Minds Taranaki empowers communities to investigate scientific issues that directly impact their lives.

“This particular group of projects covers an exciting range of topics including sustainable energy, improving our ability to track kiwi with drones, artificial intelligence, and the health of our awa (rivers) and moana (ocean).”

The Curious Minds Participatory Science Platform aims to nurture grassroots science by providing communities with a means of accessing expert knowledge and resources to carry out real-world research.

The Platform brings together community groups, scientists, schools, hapū, and industry experts to build science engagement and capability around the region.

The new projects span from the Paraninihi marine reserves in the north through to waterways in Waverley and include students from Auroa School, in South Taranaki, to Waitara High School and Devon Intermediate students.

He says school engagement is a strategic focus for Venture Taranaki.

“By enabling students to undertake relevant scientific research and solve problems that matter to them, we’re fostering the next generation of innovative minds and aim to create learners eager to choose STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths, Mātauranga) related career pathways.”

Curious Minds coordinator Thom Adams says science is exhilarating given the fact you never know which discoveries will be a major catalyst for change.

“A single project can have a remarkable impact on the lives and communities of the people it affects. We encourage anyone with an idea for a locally-relevant research project to contact us and see if it can be made into a reality.”

The next funding round will open on March 1, 2023, and research professionals and community groups can apply for project funding up to $20,000.

For more information on PSP and Curious minds in Taranaki, please visit the Venture Taranaki website https://www.venture.org.nz/science-and-research/psp-curious-minds/