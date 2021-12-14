Shining Peak Brewery part of Eltham Taste of Taranaki pop-up

Shining Peak Brewery front of house manager Luke Anderson. Photo/ Supplied

A brewery that's focused on giving back to the community is part of the Taste of Taranaki pop-up in Eltham.

Shining Peak is one of over 20 food providers involved in the pop-up. The pop-up, running until the end of January, is a collaboration between Venture Taranaki and South Taranaki District Council.

Shining Peak Brewery head brewer Jesse Sigurdsson says there was a need for a brewpub in New Plymouth.

"We needed a good community brewpub where people could hang out in a good environment and enjoy a good beer and fresh food. We've got amazing staff on board who always go above and beyond."

He says in the two years the business has been open, supporting the community has always been important.

"It's always important to support the community. We do this through the 5 per cent project, where we highlight a different charity organisation each month. The charity receives 5 per cent of the tap beer revenue."

This month Shining Peak Brewery is donating the revenue to InsideOUT Kōaro Taranaki.

InsideOUT Kōaro is a national organisation with the aim to make Aotearoa a safer place for all rainbow young people to live and be in.

Jesse says when people are at the brewpub, they can be happy to know while enjoying a drink of beer, they are also supporting the community.

"It's a nice feeling to give back. As well as helping others, people can also learn about Taranaki, with each beer having its own identity. It's like a mini history lesson, which is perfect to tell people about our special place here in Taranaki."

He says the team at Shining Peak Brewery are pleased to be part of the pop-up.

"It's good for people to see what's out there in Taranaki and we're proud to be among some of Taranaki's greatest at this pop-up.

■ A pop-up shop in Eltham is showcasing some of Taranaki's best producers. From chocolates, honey, baking, and even hot sauce, there's something to suit everyone's palate. Over the next couple of weeks, the Stratford Press is profiling some of the businesses that are part of the pop-up.