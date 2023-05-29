Tariki on State Highway 3 will be closed overnight on Sunday June 11. Photo / Google Maps

Tariki on State Highway 3 will be closed overnight on Sunday June 11. Photo / Google Maps

A section of State Highway 3 will be closed overnight on Sunday, June 11.

Asphalt works at the underpass between Rugby and Johns Roads at Tariki will take place to repair damage to the pavement caused by recent heavy rainfall.

Road users are asked to plan ahead, delay their travel and expect delays if they do need to travel that night.

A signposted detour will be available for light vehicles travelling south only.

This detour is not suitable for heavy vehicles or normal state highway traffic volumes - all other road users are asked to plan ahead and take alternative routes such as State Highway 45 during this time.

Waka Kotahi Taranaki and Manawatu-Whanganui journey manager Liesl Dawson says crews will be taking the opportunity to complete other maintenance work on SH3 between Inglewood and Stratford.

“While the traffic levels are lower overnight, it makes sense for our crews to do other work between Inglewood and Stratford too. So please if you are travelling this stretch of road, be mindful of traffic management in places and expect delays.”

She says by doing the work overnight, disruption will be minimised.

“We’re closing the section of road for the safety of all road users and the crews working onsite. Closing the road for that period also means the work can be done as quickly as possible, further minimising disruption. We want to thank everyone who uses this road overnight for their patience and understanding.”



