Girlie the kitten is ready to find a home of her own.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of the Scratching Post, says Girlie is a friendly kitten who has been in a foster home with dogs.

She says Girlie is a confident kitten who is ready to move in to her forever home.

Girlie is 12 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Girlie or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.