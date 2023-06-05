Scratching Post Kitten of the week: Cute and cuddly Camie

Camie is a sweet and cute little kitten looking for a permanent home.

Camie is a sweet and cute little kitten looking for a permanent home.

This week’s kitten of the week is a sweet little girl called Camie.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Camie has a really gentle nature and loves playing with toys that have bells on them, but her all-time favourite game is chasing the laser light.

Camie (3 months old) has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox-trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Camie or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.