Santa Claus and Santa Paws visit Stratford as town's Christmas light trail begins

Santa Paws, Santa Claus and members of the Taranaki RATS visited Stratford on Saturday so tamariki could get their photo taken with the man in red himself. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Over 50 tamariki enjoyed the chance to see Santa on Saturday when he took a few hours away from getting his reindeer ready for Christmas Eve to spend some time in Stratford.

Thanks to the Taranaki RATS (Riders Against Teenage Suicide), Santa Claus and his buddy Santa Paws parked their motorbike and sleigh at a Miranda St house for youngsters to have their photo taken and tell Santa what was on their wishlist this year.

Santa Paws was happy to accompany Santa on his visit to Stratford. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Organised by Kylee Lawrence, who along with Shannan Young has organised this year's Stratford Christmas Light Trail, Saturday's Santa visit also resulted in plenty of good cheer for the Taranaki Animal Protection Trust (TAPT).

People coming to see Santa were asked to bring a koha of cat food for the charitable group, as a way to support the charity which is busy dealing with kitten season currently.

Kylee says the community response was "very generous" with bags full of cat and kitten food able to be handed over to the TAPT volunteers.

Visitors were asked to bring a koha of cat food. Photo / supplied

She says as well as having their photos taken with Santa and Santa Paws, some of the visiting tamariki also enjoyed having a close up look at the motorbikes on display thanks to the Taranaki RATS.

"Some children were lucky enough to even have a ride on some of the motorbikes."

Santa Claus and Santa Paws visited Stratford on Saturday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Participating addresses in the Christmas Light trail are listed here. The list is also available on the Stratford Christmas Facebook page. Please note, where no street number is given, just the street name, there may be a few houses on the street to see.

131 Brecon Rd, 9 Avon St, 9 Exeter St, Stratford Parents Centre, 109 Miranda St, 145 Miranda St, 2 Caesar St, 8 Juliet St, 28 Juliet St, Stratford Community House Juliet St, 638 Tariki Rd, 127 Mercade, 14 Mercade, 61 Fenton St, Achilles St, Hathaway St, 2a Oswald Place, 57 Warwick Rd, 71 Warwick Rd, 432 Broadway, 13 Seyton St, 2a Seyton St, 8 Seyton St, 76 Celia St, 16 Miranda St, Standish St, Midhirst, 42 Cardiff Rd, 23 Cassandra St, Montjoy St, 15 Cordelia St, Salvation Army opposite Mitre 10, 148 Regan St, 81 Ariel St, 25 Oberon St, 55 Broadway North, 26 Orlando St, 207r Pembroke Rd, 16 Montague Grove, 11 Montague Grove, St Andrews Church, 19 Pembroke Rd, Margaret St, Central Taranaki Automotive, Cherished Treasures, Fieldtorque.