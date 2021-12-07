Santa and his elves ready to meet Stratford tamariki at Field Torque Taranaki

Santa and his elves are ready to meet tamariki this month. Photo / Supplied

Santa has parked his sleigh at Field Torque Taranaki this month.

Santa and his helpful elves are at the shop ready to meet Stratford tamariki this holiday season.

Office manager Nikki Hinton says the team reached out to Santa and asked him to come to the store this month to meet Stratford children.

"Santa and his elves were more than happy to make the trip. For us at Field Torque Taranaki, it was about giving the kids something special this holiday and to spread joy and cheer. This year has been hard on everyone and the kids have been affected as well. Children and adults can take a photo in Santa's sleigh or in Santa's room."

Nikki says to follow the orange traffic light system guidelines, families will have to book a time to meet Santa.

"Santa is at the shop each Saturday of the month from 9am to 12pm. I recommend people get in quick as spaces are filling up fast."

She says having Santa based in Stratford makes it easier for families to visit.

"It eliminates the barrier travel can cause when going to see Santa."

Nikki says Stratford-based charity Team HOPE will be "helping us during the Saturday sessions".

When people come to visit Santa, Nikki asks that they bring a donation for Team HOPE.

"Once we've finished, Field Torque Taranaki will match the donations the community has given. It's really important to support local charities like Team HOPE. They do amazing work for the community and we have to support them so they can continue doing that great work."

■ To book-in to meet Santa and his elves, message Field Torque Taranaki on their Facebook page, or email Nikki admin@fieldtorque.co.nz