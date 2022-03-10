Mike Sandle is the new Taranaki Rugby Football Union chief executive. Photo/ Supplied

Long-standing Black Caps manager Mike Sandle will leave his position at the end of this summer to take on the role of chief executive of Taranaki Rugby.

Raised in Stratford, Mike says he's pleased to be Taranaki Rugby's new chief executive.

"I've been involved with New Zealand cricket for the past 11 years and with that there is significant travel overseas. Over the past 12 to 15 months I've wanted to live full time here in Taranaki and also contribute to the local community. Giving back is very important to me."

He says he has fond memories of growing up in Stratford.

"I went to St Joseph's School, Stratford and played rugby for the Stratford Rugby Club."

He says when the job was advertised he put his name forward.

"It was an opportunity to be involved in sport but also give back to the community in some way, shape or form. Taranaki Rugby also gave me my first opportunity in management and it's nice to do a full circle and work for them again."

The former New Plymouth policeman turned rugby manager has been with the Black Caps side since 2011 and is widely credited for playing an important role in its upward trajectory over the past decade.

As manager, Sandle oversaw six ICC men's Cricket World Cup campaigns, including three World Cup Finals, along with last year's World Test Championship triumph in Southampton.

Sandle said it wasn't an easy decision to leave a job that had been such a big part of his life for so long, but the opportunity with Taranaki Rugby was too good to pass up.

"It's been a huge honour and a privilege to manage the Black Caps over the past decade. It's been an incredible ride and I'll have memories that will last a lifetime," he said.

"I'm grateful to NZC for having the faith to appoint me back in 2011 with only rugby experience as a manager. I want to thank David White, Bryan Stronach and everyone at New Zealand Cricket for their support throughout my time in cricket. I especially want to thank all the players, coaches and support staff who I've been lucky enough to work with over the years."

Sandle made specific mention of the three head coaches he worked alongside during his time: John Wright, Mike Hesson and Gary Stead, and the support he received from all of them.

"There's so much that goes into supporting the Black Caps to perform at their best and there are many more people who I hope I get the chance to thank before I depart. I'm just so grateful to my wife Michelle, and our two daughters Rebecca and Renee, for all the love, sacrifices and support over the years – I'm certainly looking forward to being able to spend more time with them in the future."

The upcoming Netherlands series will be Sandle's last with the Black Caps before he takes up the job with Taranaki Rugby on April 11 and takes over from Laurence Corlett who resigned at the beginning of the year after two years at the helm.

David said New Zealand Cricket was excited for Sandle and wished him well in his new role at Taranaki Rugby.

"I'd just like to thank him for his commitment and dedication, and his wife Michelle and daughters Rebecca and Renee, for sharing him with us for so long."

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson said Sandle's contribution to the team was immense and would leave a lasting legacy.

"Mike's impact has been so much more than just a manager. His leadership and guidance have been instrumental in shaping the Blacks Caps culture and values. There's been much change and transition over his tenure, but Mike's remained a constant and invaluable source of stability and connection for everyone in the team and the wider NZC network. He's a huge loss, but we feel very fortunate to have had him with us for so long, and it's not surprising someone of Mike's calibre is in high demand.

"Mike's been on the journey for much of my international career and we've had so many amazing times together. I'm so grateful for his contribution to the team and I know we're all going to really miss having him around the environment."