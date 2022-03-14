Local charity Take Them a Meal prepared gifts for five Ukrainian families in New Plymouth last week. Photo / supplied

A Taranaki woman has set up a social media page for people to voice their solidarity with Ukrainians as Russia's ongoing war in the country continues.

The Facebook page Vigil for Ukraine was set up by Olena Williams, for whom the war feels very close to home.

"Ukraine was my home, it is a beautiful place, the people there don't deserve this," she says through tears.

Born in what was then the Soviet Union town of Kiselyovsk in Siberia to a Russian mother and a Korean father, Olena has many happy memories of growing up in Ukraine, a country she says she is proud to be a citizen of.

"We were in Kharkiv, that is where I went to school, I have friends there even now."

Olena has family and friends in both Russia and Ukraine, and says it is breaking her heart to see what is happening there now.

"It is not the wish of the ordinary people in Russia what is happening, it is political and in Russia the people aren't being told the truth of what is happening."

Creating the Facebook page was a way to channel her own grief and sadness over the situation, she says, and is giving her a sense of purpose when she is so far away from her friends and family there.

"I need to do something, to be active, and I know others feel the same, people want to help, to be supportive and to let Ukrainian people know they are not alone."

People have been quick to ask how they can help, she says, and several community initiatives are already under way.

"The charity in Taranaki called Take Them a Meal organised for food and treats to be delivered to some Ukrainian families living in the area, and other people are organising fundraising, people want to have some kind of vigil, but with Covid-19 I thought it was better to make it online, so the page can give people that space as well, to share their love and show their support."

Any money raised through the page will go to a specific charity, says Olena, that she chose carefully.

"The charity we are supporting is Medical Supplies for the Ukrainian people, it is in New Zealand and it has already sent some help to hospitals and humanitarian organisations in Ukraine.

"I did not want to support any form of war or weapons, not for either side. I don't want anyone's son to be hurt, and so we chose a group that is sending humanitarian help not sending weapons of any kind. It is as bad for a Ukrainian to kill a Russian as for a Russian to kill a Ukrainian, I cannot support anything that can cause this to happen."

Olena says while she is based in Taranaki, the page is open to everyone, across Aotearoa New Zealand and overseas.

"I just want people to have a space where they can show their support and find ways to help. We are not political and it is not about hate. I just want this to end, because when you see the images on the news, the people being sent to fight, and being attacked, both sides, they are just children."

The details:

Vigil for Ukraine facebook page: www.facebook.com/vigilforukraine

Givealittle: www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/medical-supplies-for-the-ukrainian-people