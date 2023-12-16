The Next Level Fitness float won first place at the Inglewood Lions Club Christmas parade on Saturday, December 9. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Inglewood was packed with festive cheer when the Inglewood Lions Club Christmas parade came to town on Saturday, December 9.

Image 1 of 48 : Santa Claus made an appearance at the Inglewood Lions Club Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 9. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The theme of the parade was rural Christmas. Judges were faced with some tough decision making in determining the top three floats, with plenty of rural theming on display, from tractors to animal costumes and even a couple of real live lambs all appearing in the parade.

First place was won by Next Level Fitness, with people on the float having swapped their active wear for Swandris and animal costumes. The judges said the float fit the theme perfectly.

Bunns Contracting won second place at the Inglewood Lions Club Christmas parade on Saturday, December 9. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Second place went to Bunns Contracting, with a digger on display as part of the float. Third place went to Inglewood Primary School for their float featuring pupils wearing gumboots and even a couple of chipmunks.

The judges said although they could only award the top three spots, all the floats were winners of a high standard. They also commended people for getting into the Christmas spirit.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom awards third place float to Inglewood Primary School at the Inglewood Lions Club Christmas parade on Saturday, December 9. Photo / Alyssa Smith

For sisters Tilly, 9, and Sophia, 10, Smith, along with their friend Holly Smith, 8, being a part of the Inglewood Girl Guides float was a highlight. Tilly says they had lots of fun.

“It’s quite special we all have the same last name. Holly has been my best friend since preschool. I was happy to be on the float with her and my sister.”

Tilly, 9, Holly, 8, and Sophia, 10, Smith on the Inglewood Girl Guides float at the Inglewood Lions Club Christmas parade on Saturday, December 9. Photo / Alyssa Smith

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom was there and said the parade was well done.

“The town looks beautiful.”



