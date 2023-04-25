Stratford Eltham Thunder's first division rugby team played against Coastal on Saturday.

The Stratford Eltham Thunder first division rugby team was away at Rahotu domain to play Coastal on the weekend.

The weather was a stark difference from last week with coastal wind and drizzle making an open play for both teams very difficult.

The Thunder maintained both offensive pressure and control of the ball until the 24th minute when the forwards broke through the defective wall of Coastal to be held just inches from the try line.

The referee blew the whistle and awarded a penalty try as the defensive forward illegally interfered with the play on the try line and the offending player was yellow-carded.

Despite having the wind at their backs and maintaining offensive pressure for the rest of the first half, the dogged resistance and defence of Coastal kept the score to 7-0 at halftime.

In the second half Coastal asserted more control of the ball and started to return the offensive pressure back at Thunder’s defence, but both teams could not convert pressure into points.

For 35 minutes, the two sides went back and forth in the centre of the field, both victims of a sodden pitch and slippery ball. Finally there was a big punt over the top of Thunder’s defensive line and the chase was on for the try line, Coastal got a hand to the ball by the corner flag to touch down.

The try was impressively converted from the sideline in the windy conditions, bringing the scores equal.

Coastal secured the win with a penalty kick taken front and centre of the posts with virtually the last kick of the game to take it 10-7.

A tough, hard game for both teams in very difficult conditions, but on the day Coastal took their opportunities, as slim as they were and clinched the game.

Players of the day for Thunder were: Campbell Moore (three points), Tom Roodbeen (two points) and Jonnie Palmer (one point).

Other scores: Premiers: Thunder 29, Coastal 14, Colts: Thunder 12, Coastal 0