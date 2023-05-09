The Stratford Eltham Thunder division one team played against Tukapa.

The Stratford Eltham Thunder division one rugby team were looking to resume their winning ways at their recent game.

On the back of two consecutive losses, Thunder were looking to secure a win, realising with Tukapa only one point behind Thunder in the tables, this game was a crucial game to ensure Thunder stayed in the finals race.

Tukapa opened the scoring after eight minutes with an unconverted try. Thunder replied and take the lead at 16 minutes.

The teams were evenly matched both in the forwards and backs perspective and the first half showed respective scores at 21 and 29 minutes. It was looking to be another nail-biting contest in the park with the scores swinging both ways.

The score at halftime was Tukapa 10 – Thunder 12.

Thunder opened the second half with seven points under the posts from a great breakout and run to the line, only for Tukapa to once again reply.

The next score put Thunder into overdrive and the team worked well to stifle the opposition’s offensive for the rest of the game. Scoring twice in the time remaining, Thunder put the game to bed with a convincing 36-15 victory. The win consolidated their position to joint third in the tables.

Players of the day were: Shannon Haenga three points, Campbell Moore two points, Jarrod Dodunski one point.

Other Game scores at Tukapa: Permiers 40-17 win, Division 2 55-3 loss, Colts 21-19 Loss.

This week’s game is a home tie against table-toppers Southern.