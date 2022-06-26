Tukapa were beaten by Clifton. Photo/ Scott Sifleet Photography

Stratford Eltham won their weekend match against Clifton.

On Friday, Streltham heat Coastal 38-21 at Victoria Park.

Peter Te Kahu scored two of Stratford/Eltham's six tries, but they ended Coastal's chances of a top-four finish. Stratford/Eltham led 21-0 after 20 minutes, then 28-7 early in the second spell. Coastal closed to 28-21 behind, before two late tries sealed the host's result.

Playing a scintillating brand seldom seen in Taranaki club rugby, Clifton scored a resounding 36-15 victory over Tukapa in a top-of-the-table clash at Sanders Park on Saturday.

Both sides went into the fifth championship round of the CMK-sponsored competition with four straight wins. But after an even, entertaining opening half – the visitors led 12-10 at the interval – it was all Clifton after that.

Clifton has impressed with its style of play this season although some doubts have existed over its forward pack. While a full-strength New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB) pack may be a greater challenge, the Clifton front eight gained at least parity over their Tukapa opponents, aside from Tukapa's opening try which came from a lineout drive from 15m out.

Josh Setu scored three tries and Liam Blyde a brace in an excellent team effort which saw Clifton impressive in gaining turnovers and a backline that punished Tukapa.

Setu and Blyde offered much, but so too did the rest of the backline, with fine breaks from Matt McKenzie and Taranaki-rep-in-waiting Indiha Saotui-Huta leading to tries. Setu's last try, a remarkable 99m team effort, showed the confidence of the side. And guiding them around was the wise head of Matty James who showed his experience which includes some 16 seasons as a professional both in NZ and overseas.

The other feature of the match was the refereeing of Will Johnston. Johnston was widely praised on the day as he brought up his 100th premier game. His strong whistle and signals have become a trademark, and his willingness to allow the players to play, so evident on Saturday, contributed to the spectacle.

Tukapa's first loss of the season will have caused some pain. While they bombed three clear scoring opportunities in the second stanza, of greater concern was their defensive lapses.

Inglewood triumphed 41-15 against Spotswood United at Yarrow Stadium. NPOB were emphatic 49-3 winners over Southern at Hicks Park on Saturday.

Spotswood led Inglewood 10-0 after 20 minutes, following a spectacular try by Amaani Vercoe-Aoina which saw him involved three times. Inglewood reduced the margin to 10-5 at the interval, and it was all maroon after the oranges as they ran in five further tries.

NPOB was in a dominant mood against Southern. They led 28-3 at halftime. Three of their seven tries were initiated from the lineout, with Daniel Waite successfully placing all conversions, including the two tries he scored himself.

CMK Premier points after five of the seven rounds: Clifton 25, NPOB 20, Tukapa 20, Stratford/Eltham 14, Inglewood 9, Southern 8, Coastal 6, Spotswood United 1.