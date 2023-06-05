Stratford Eltham Thunder Division 1 kept possession of the ball and never reduced the pressure on Saturday resulting in an impressive final score for the team.

Thunder visited Spotswood at Yarrow Stadium No. 1 pitch on Saturday on the back of a bye last week, meaning the team was rested and fully recovered from the previous week’s terrible pitch and weather conditions. As the game started, the scene was set for a great fast game.

Fans were not disappointed but took a deep breath when Spotswood opened the scoring with a converted try in the early minutes. Thunder kicked off gaining possession and pressured to the try line replying with five points.

It must be noted that the perfect pitch and weather lead to a fast backs driven game, being fed the ball well from the hard work of the forwards.

Yards gained and expansive play led the Thunder going into halftime 7-22 leaders.

The second half kept the home fans quiet and the visitors cheering, with the remainder of the game made up of the same, slick handling and hard-fought turnovers leading to the final score stretching out to 44 points at fulltime with no reply.

Spotswood did defend valiantly but had no response for the Thunder’s speed from the breakdown and pressure, number 10 Chris Roberts deserves a mention for his controlling play on the park.

Final score: 7-44 to Thunder

Players of the day were Jack Meeds (3 points) Penz Takimoana (2 Points) and Zarhn Collins (1 point)

Other scores from the weekend rugby games:

Stratford Eltham Colts: Bye

Thunder Premiers v Spotswood: 66-5

Thunder Div 2 v Southern: 19-33