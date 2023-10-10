Mark Bellringer is looking forward to riding his Royal Enfield during the Whangamōmona Rally. Photo / Alyssa Smith

There will be a few more motorbikes on Taranaki’s roads next month, nearly 70 in fact, as members of the Royal Enfield New Zealand Owner’s Register head to the region for a rally.

Organiser Mark Bellringer says the three-day event in November will take riders along the Forgotten World Highway to Whangamōmona.

“There will be about 67 bikes. It’s the most entries we’ve had for a Royal Enfield New Zealand owners register event. They will travel from as far south as Christchurch and as far north as Whangārei.”

The riders will travel to Whangamōmona on Friday, November 3, staying there for two nights.

“We will travel on the backroads, going through the Makahu tunnel and looping back to Whangamōmona. We plan to have our dinners and breakfasts at the Whangamomona Hotel.”

He says there will be a chance to see the bikes when they stop in New Plymouth for lunch on Saturday during a day of touring the region.

“We will go through Ratapiki, Kaimata, to Inglewood and New Plymouth. We plan to visit one of the founding members of the Royal Enfield New Zealand Owners Register before having lunch at The Backyard Cafe in New Plymouth before travelling back through Stratford and out to Whangamōmona. On Sunday, everyone will head back home.”

Mark has owned his two Royal Enfield bikes for the past six years.

“I have a 500 single classic which has gone out of production. I also own a 650 twin bike called an Interceptor. These bikes are popular as there is quite a range. They’re also not as expensive as other bikes. I’ve had my motorbike license since I was 15.”

Two rallies are organised yearly for the Royal Enfield New Zealand Owners Register.

“Next year, we have our summer rally in Wanaka. I’ve already booked the ferry for the way down. I can’t wait. These rallies are great to be a part of.”

The Details:

What: Royal Enfield New Zealand Owners Register Whangamomona Rally

When: November 3-5

Other: Bikes will be at The Backyard Cafe in New Plymouth on Saturday, November 4, at noon.

More information: royalenfield.co.nz
































