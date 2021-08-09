Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust welcomes new sanctuary manager

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust's new sanctuary manager Sophie Tucker. Photo / Supplied

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust welcomed Sophie Tucker as sanctuary manager with a mihi whakatau on Monday.

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust is a community-led, conservation-based charitable trust in the heart of Taranaki.

As the kaitiaki of the beautiful Lake Rotokare and its environs, the trust's primary focus is to achieve the highest level of restoration, protection and enhancement of Rotokare's indigenous ecosystem.

The wetland and lowland forests are home to hundreds of native plants and threatened wildlife species including kiwi, hihi/stitchbird, tieke/saddleback, popokatea/whitehead and toutouwai/North Island robins, pāteke/brown teal, and titiponamu/rifleman.

Sophie is a chartered engineer with more than 20 years' project and general management experience. She has always enjoyed bringing teams together to successfully lead innovative and challenging projects over the years.

As a keen tramper and mountaineer, Sophie is also a highly active volunteer member of Taranaki Alpine Club where she draws on her energy, enthusiasm and organisational skills to encourage and support others to learn about and enjoy the Taranaki Mounga.

Having been awed by the stunning natural beauty of New Zealand during a holiday in 2013, Sophie then moved here from Britain in 2014 to follow her dream of a more outdoors-focused lifestyle.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to integrate both my personal and professional skills to lead the team at Rotokare Scenic Reserve. It's a dream role because it combines so many of the things that I enjoy," says Sophie.

"I'm really looking forward to working with the skilled and passionate team of staff and volunteers in this beautiful location, and the many supporting organisations, to build upon the fantastic achievements at Rotokare and lead it into the future".

The trust is looking forward to positive outcomes at Rotokare as a result of Sophie's energetic personality, passion for people and the outdoors, and visionary management and team leadership skills.