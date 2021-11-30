Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust receives Environmental Award for empowering youth

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust sanctuary manager Sophie Tucker, environmental educator Ash Muralidhar and administrator Tricia Jamieson accepted the award.

An education programme so good the graduates didn't want to leave is the reason a local sanctuary is a recipient of a 2021 Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Award.

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust is one of the recipients of this year's awards for empowering young people to take action to protect and restore the environment through its youth ambassador programme.

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust environmental educator Ash Muralidhar is honoured the sanctuary received the award.

"Getting the award is not just a reflection of my work, but of the people before me from whom I inherited this programme. I was incredibly honoured to inherit this programme from them and just as honoured to receive this award."

Ash and the team at Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust dedicated the award to late sanctuary manager Simon Collins.

"He was a number one supporter of the youth ambassador programme. I wish he was here to see us getting an award for it. As well as dedicating the award to Simon, I think it should also be dedicated to the tamariki who have gone through the ambassador programme."

The youth ambassador programme is a year-long programme aimed at Year 6 ,7 and 8 primary school-aged pupils.

"They're the target age as they're passionate and will also influence other tamariki their age to learn about biodiversity."

Almost 50 young people have been through the programme in its first five years, taking a hands-on approach as they learn about predator control, monitoring native birdlife, creating habitats for invertebrates and monitoring and improving the health of wetlands.

"It's a well-rounded programme and we've received great feedback. Through the programme, the young people also learn about tangata whenua, places. and the history of each species. They also learn how to take guided tours. The programme gives the tamariki insight about biodiversity and also the confidence if it's something they want to pursue as a career."

Ash says Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust started a senior programme because the young people didn't want to leave.

"We're able to provide both programmes because of the support we receive, which we're very grateful for."

As well as joining the ranks of Rotokare's regular volunteers, many of the young people also get involved with other conservation projects across the region and even create their own.

Through the youth ambassador programme, participants have to complete a community project of their choice.

"It could be creating a working model for the community to look at or hosting a workshop. It's led to so many amazing projects, including Restore Ōpunake. There are so many amazing initiatives started by the ambassador in which they give back to the community."

She says while the ambassador programme gives the participants the opportunity, they're the ones who do the mahi.

"We provide them with confidence, skills, and awareness and they take it and run with it to help their community. They do the magic and do great things. I'm so proud of all of them."