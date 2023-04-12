Flash mob preformers Mark Keighley (left), Shae Trownson, Gus Burghan, and Dixon, Charlotte and Mason Lobb. Absent: Adam Sedgewick. Photo / Alyssa Smith

People were invited to dust off their best toga and party at TET Stadium Bar and Bistro.

The party, organised by the Stratford Shakespeare Trust as part of the festival’s Shakspeare celebrations, took place during the first week of the two-week festival programme.

People who attended the drive-in movies in the War Memorial Centre carpark were invited to keep the party going at the stadium after the movies.

Stratford Shakespeare Trust member Dixon Lobb says the movies were a great way to get the party started.

“We played Shakespeare in Love and Julius Ceasar. As Julius Caesar wore a toga, it made sense to have a toga party after the movie was played.”

Dixon says he and a group of people also performed a flash mob for the drive-in movie attendees.

“We acted out the funeral of Mark Antony, a key moment in the play. We had separately learned our lines. The performance on the night was the first time we actually worked together. I’m happy with the performance we gave.”

LSD performing at the TET Stadium Bar and Bistro. Photo / Alyssa Smith

After the movies, a toga party celebration took place at the TET Stadium Bar and Bistro. Performing on the night was local Taranaki band LSD. Band member Glenn Dawson says the band were pleased to be invited to sing for the event.

“We were excited to perform as part of the Stratford Shakespeare Festival. The TET Stadium Bar and Bistro is a lovely venue.”

He says the festival has an impressive line-up of events.

“The drive-in movies are quite cool. It’s something different and a good community initiative.”

Fiona Roberts, who co-owns the TET Stadium Bar and Bistro, says they are pleased to be a part of the festival.

“It’s a good thing for Stratford and the community as a whole. We also enjoyed listening to LSD. They’re a talented band that play some really good music.”







