Roller Sports Artistic Championships: Skaters getting ready for nationals

New Plymouth Artistic Roller Sports branch coach Michelle O'Doherty. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki roller skate competitors are getting ready to lace up their boots and take to the national stage for the 2021 New Zealand Roller Sports Artistic Championships.

Four skaters from Hāwera and six from New Plymouth will be competing at the nationals, taking place in Whanganui at the end of the month, says New Plymouth Artistic Roller Sports branch coach Michelle O'Doherty.

"It's a fantastic achievement for them. They work very hard. This year Taranaki has a smaller number of competitors going to the nationals but our club numbers have grown. New Plymouth has 25 competitors but only six are at national level."

Michelle herself has been roller skating since she was at primary school.

"I started skating when I was 6. When I was 15 I represented New Zealand in the dance selection at the world championships. I then took a 10-year break and came back to the sport in 2016. In 2017 I went to the Oceania championships and came second. In 2018 I won the national advanced masters solo dance category and then came third in the Oceania champs."

At the nationals, the skaters compete in a variety of divisions.

"The divisions are figures, free skating, show groups and dance. Figure skating is where the skater traces a circle and does jumps and turns in that circle, free skating includes jumps and spins. Show group is a performance by four to 10 competitors, and dance is the waltz, and foxtrot."

Michelle is also the events manager for the New Zealand artistic committee board. She joined the board four years ago.

'It can be time consuming but I love the sport, which is why I do it."

At the event, over 200 skaters will be competing for medals.

"The championships are usually used as selection for the Oceania championship but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it isn't taking place this year."

Covid hasn't been all bad news for the sport however. Michelle says there has actually been an influx of skaters since the start of the pandemic.

"We're definitely seeing an increase in numbers, especially in the adult section. There used to only be four competitors at the nationals but that has jumped up to 11."