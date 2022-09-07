Lydia travelled from Durham Rd Lower to just past Windsor Cafe. Photo/ Supplied

An Inglewood woman has taken part in a challenge to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

On Sunday, September 4, Lydia travelled from Durham Rd Lower to just past Windsor Cafe in her power chair to raise funds for MDA for the Roll 1k for MDA challenge.

The challenge encourages people to travel a kilometre using any type of wheels and to also fundraise for MDA. This year the funds raised go to the MDA branches nationwide so they can continue running member events so families can connect, receive support and continue to be visible in the community.

This is Lydia's second year taking part in the challenge.

"Last year I travelled around the Trimble Walkway and surrounding area. I wanted to travel around a different location this time."

She says supporting the MDA is important.

"The field workers organise events for members to go to. They also talk to people and help them with referrals to medical services if needed."

As well as this, Lydia says field workers provide support for people who have just been diagnosed with neuromuscular conditions.

"Being diagnosed is a difficult time and it's important to have the support and people there that can understand what the person is going through. Field workers have a really important role in connecting members with people who can support them."

She says the MDA has other services in place to support members.

"They run a counselling service for members so there is the support there if members need it and so they can continue to get that support."

Caregivers are equally important, and Lydia says at the moment there is a shortage of caregivers.

"As well as raising funds for the MDA and supporting the crucial services they provide, I also want to raise awareness about the lack of caregivers. As someone who has a neuromuscular condition, I can see one of the biggest problems is a lack of caregivers. They help day to day on a practical level on what needs to be done. It makes things a lot better if we do have enough caregivers."

The fundraiser runs until September 25 and while Lydia says she has a fundraising goal of $500, she's happy to raise any amount.

"It all goes towards supporting the MDA, which provides a vital service."

To help Lydia with her fundraising, click here