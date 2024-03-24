The advanced driving course will teach road users how to react in emergencies in a safe and controlled space.

A free driving course will teach drivers how to be safer on the road.

The Roadsafe Taranaki Advanced Driver Training course takes place in Hāwera next month. Road safety team leader Marion Webby says the course has been running for over 20 years.

“It’s about giving our drivers the experience of driving emergencies without being in that situation. This course is for new and young drivers and people who want more confidence. We want to ensure people are safer on our roads.”

She says the course has theory-based and practical learning.

“We have a bit of rode code theory to get drivers to think about their decision-making when on the road. Senior instructor and owner of Phil Blythe Motorsport, Phil Blythe and Wellington instructor Sandra Bradley will take drivers for the practical sessions.”

Marion says road users will learn how to use emergency braking and effective cornering.

“During the emergency braking session, participants will learn how to stay in control of the car, keeping it straight and then swerving around an object. The Cornering part will teach them about oversteering and how to correct it without panicking.”

There will also be several activities, she says.

“We will have driveway safety kits to show why it’s important to check a car before driving and the seatbelt simulator. Waka Kotahi’s Decepta car will also be there to show people what can happen to the inside of a one-star safety rating car. We hope this will encourage people to get a car with at least a four-star safety rating.”

She says local organisations, businesses and local school students are all involved in demonstrations on the day.

“Police will be there to answer questions and staff from Symons Transport will be there with a truck to show drivers the blindspots truck drivers have. Kelly Tarr from ACC New Plymouth will talk about the Drive programme which helps with the road code and driving techniques. Students from Te Paepae o Aotea’s SADD group will also be there to run some of the activities.”

Course participants don’t need their own car, as all cars for the lessons and demonstrations are provided.

“They are automatic and have ABS braking. These are supplied by Auto Court who have supported this programme for as long as it has run.”

She says the course takes roughly two hours to complete, with 70 spaces on each of the two days. With Saturday’s session almost full and Sunday at half capacity, Marion says people should register their interest as soon as possible.

“Get in quick so you don’t miss out.”

The Details:

What: Roadsafe Taranaki Advanced Driver Training course

When: Saturday, April 13, 9.30am-3.45pm- Sunday, April 14, 9am-2.45pm

Where: Egmont A & P Showgrounds, Hāwera. Entry via the main gate at Burnside Ave

Registration: Call 0800 111 323 or email roadsafe.taranaki@stdc.govt.nz











