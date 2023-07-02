Orange flexi guides have been installed at a number of intersections in Stratford. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Orange flexi guides have been installed at a number of intersections in Stratford. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Safer driving is being encouraged in Stratford and some new safety features are being trialled.

In an emailed response to questions, Stratford District Council roading asset manager Steve Bowden said the recently added “orange flexi guides” had been installed in key locations in the town.

“They are used to better define the intersection for motorists, helping them to stay in the left-hand lane when turning in and out of intersections.”

The total cost for the flexi guides, including installation, was $500 per intersection, making it a cost-effective initiative to encourage safer driving behaviour before any permanent safety features were implemented, he said.

Eight intersections have had the flexi guides installed.

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council.