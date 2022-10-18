The winning boy's team from left: Arlo Wells (13), Aidan Connole (12), Mason, Robinson (12) and Joe Smith (11). Photo/ Supplied

The winning boy's team from left: Arlo Wells (13), Aidan Connole (12), Mason, Robinson (12) and Joe Smith (11). Photo/ Supplied

Toko School took top placing and its girls as well as boys' teams came home with wins from the recent school relay competition.



Three Toko teams travelled to New Plymouth to take part in the annual Taranaki School Road Relays hosted by TET Athletics Taranaki on September 19.

The team of Arlo Wells, 13, Aidan Connole, 12, Mason Robinson, 12, and Joe Smith, 11, won the event.

The boys finished with a time of 25.26 minutes, 19 seconds ahead of the nearest competitors.

Arlo says he was excited to win.

"We were one of the smaller schools competing so to win the event was pretty cool."

Each team member had to run a 1500m circuit, with Arlo running third for his team.

"I had a lot of fun on the day."

The winning girl's team from left: Holly Topless (13), Gabriella Te-Pau Konui-Franek (11) Charlotte Hutchinson (12) and Caitlin O'Sullivan (11). Photo/ Supplied

As well as Toko finishing as the top school and the boys' team taking home a win, the girls' team of Holly Topless, 13, Gabriella Te-Pau Konui-Franek, 11, Charlotte Hutchinson, 12, and Caitlin O'Sullivan, 11, won their section.

The team finished the race in 28.34 minutes, nearly a minute ahead of the second-placed girls' team.

Holly was the last runner for the team.

"I'm really happy we won. It was a fun experience."

Holly says the school had a running club, and then people were trialled for the teams.

"We had two boys' teams and one girls' team. We all did pretty well on the day and had a lot of fun."