Road closure: Mishirst overbridge to be closed overnight for planned roadworks

The Midhirst overbridge will be closed overnight on Wednesday, March 22. Photo / Alex Cairns

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency encourages road users to plan ahead for an overnight road closure.

On Wednesday, March 22 from 8pm to 4am, the Midhirst overbridge between Denbigh and York roads will be closed.

Work on this section could not be completed last week as a permit was required for work near the railway line.

The road will be operated under stop/go traffic management from 7pm - 8pm prior to the planned closure.

Waka Kotahi asks road users to plan their journeys accordingly using alternative routes, or to consider using State Highway 45.

