Rippa Rugby: Pupils compete in tournament

Seventeen teams competed in the Rippa Rugby tournament.

Year 5 and 6 pupils from around the district enjoyed competing in a Rippa Rugby tournament at Stratford Primary School.

Seventeen teams from Stratford Primary, St Joseph's Stratford, Ngaere, Toko, and Matapu competed in the Central Rippa Rugby tournament earlier this month.

Rugby development officer Bryce Robins says Rippa Rugby has a range of benefits.

"It helps with agility, speed, and learning about the movement of the ball."

The competition had a competitive side and a friendly side.

"The pupils were competing for a place at the Champions of Champions Rippa Rugby event in New Plymouth at the end of the month. The event will feature the two top teams from the different tournaments held around the province. The friendly side was for the pupils who wanted to play just for fun."

Kelly Perrett, 10, and Marnie Smith, 10, enjoyed playing in the competition.

Marnie liked playing in a team with her friends.

"It was cool to play with my friends. It was also great to compete against my friends who attend a different school."

Kelly likes playing Rippa Rugby.

"It's a really fun sport. I like running around and getting tries for my team."