Riding report: Coastal Adult Riding Club gymkhana successful

Krissi Kain was Riding Club Hi-Points Champion. Photo/ Supplied

The Coastal Adult Riding Club gymkhana was held at the Stratford A&P showgrounds on Labour Day.

Although numbers were low, the riders said they had an enjoyable time. Judges for the day were Emma Jordan from Toko and Linda Huitson from Midhirst.

The open section hi-points was won by Stephanie Clement. Krissi Kain from Hāwera took the championship for the pleasure section.

Pleasure Ring results:

Best Presented Beginner's Mount: Michelle Watson (Jazz)

Best Presented Pleasure Mount: 1st Karla Tayler (Benson), 2nd Jamie Walking (Ellie), 3rd Krissi Kain (Latte), 4th Sandy Jordan (Porche).

Best Beginner Rider: Michelle Watson

Best Pleasure Rider: 1st Sandy Jordan (Porche), 2nd Krissi Kain (Latte), 3rd Kasey Coutts/Kyle (Black Jack, 4th Maria Chard (Ellie Mae).

Paced and Mannered Pleasure Mount: 1st Krissi Kain (Latte), 2nd Jamie Walking (Ellie), 3rd Maria Chard (Ellie Mae), 4th Karla Tayler (Benson).

Horse Most suitable for a beginner: Michelle Watson (Jazz).

Horse Most suitable for Pleasure: 1st Kasey Coutts/Kyle (Black Jack), 2nd Sandy Jordan (Porche), 3rd Krissi Kain (Latte), 4th Jamie Walking (Ellie).

Best Combination: 1st Krissi Kain (Latte), 2nd Sandy Jordan (Porche), 3rd Kasey Coutts/Kyle (Black Jack), 4th Maria Chard (Ellie Mae).

Open Ring results:

Best Presented Green Mount: Kate Davis (Etcetera)

Best Presented Open Mount: 1st Lara Williams (All in Favour), 2nd Helen McCallum (Tommy), 3rd Stephanie Clement (Ludwig).

Best Green horse rider: Kate Davis

Best Open rider: 1st Stephanie Clement (Ludwig), 2nd Helen McCallum (Tommy), 3rd Lara Williams (All in Favour).

Paced & Mannered Green Mount: Kate Davis (Etcetera).

Paced & Mannered Open Mount: 1st Stephanie Clement (Ludwig), 2nd Lara Williams (All in Favour), 3rd Helen McCallum.

Horse Most suitable for Riding Club Activities: Green Kate Davis (Etcetera)

Horse Most suitable for Riding Club Activities Open: 1st Helen McCallum (Tommy), 2nd Stephanie Clement (Ludwig).

Best Combination: 1st Stephanie Clement (Ludwig), 2nd Helen McCallum (Tommy).