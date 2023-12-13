Cullum Wilson,Tyler Connole and Jessica Orwin in Toko School's 2023 production of The Wizard of Oz.

Review

Toko School put on a spectacular production of The Wizard of Oz at the TET Kings Theatre last week, wowing audiences with their talent and enthusiasm.

It had been five years since the school had put on a production at the theatre, and it was a welcome return to the big stage for all involved.

The school Guitar Club welcomed audience members as they entered, and the show opened with a rousing kapa haka performance, superbly led by Jenna Kowalewski and Cullum Wilson. The curtain lifted on Dorothy and her dog Toto, about to be transported by a tornado to Munchkinland from their home, not in Kansas but in Toko.

The show was filled with crowd-pleasing local references including sheep, cows, Red Bands and even the Toko Tavern, and when the Scarecrow finally received his missing brain, his ability to spell Taranaki correctly confirmed the mission’s success. There was a cheeky allusion to New Plymouth - “there’s really no magic there”, and the close-out song was a hearty rendition of a Taranaki version of Country Roads.

The entire school took part, with the youngest dancers drawing oohs and aahs from the audience, dressed first as apple trees and later as adorable buttercups. There were scarecrows a-plenty, a host of luminous love hearts and some charmingly sassy munchkins. Original songs from the movie were complemented by a selection of more contemporary music, including a hilarious Who Let the Dogs Out and an electrifying dance routine to the Imagine Dragons song, Thunder, performed by the Flying Monkeys and main characters.

There were many highlights, including the glittering Glinda (Karrigan Skilling); the deliciously evil Wicked Witch of the West (Sophie Fuller); Gatekeeper (Aidan Stoneman) with his infectious smile and sublime dancing; the booming voice and omniscient presence of the Wizard (Jarrad Gooch); and the brilliant comic relief provided by Dominic Robinson’s Toto, who yapped through the curtains at the end of each scene, much to the audience’s delight.

Cullum Wilson gave a splendid performance as the Scarecrow, combining an endearing spirit with comedic timing, not to mention singing and dancing. Credit also to Tyler Connole as the Tin Woodman and Mason Caskey as the Lion.

The Wizard of Oz is, of course, essentially Dorothy’s story, and Jessica Orwin was more than up to the challenge in the lead role. Her performance lit up the stage, anchoring the drama, comedy and narrative throughout. These talented youngsters were truly a joy to watch.

Disclaimer: This review was submitted by Emma Pearl, who is the mother of Jessica Orwin.