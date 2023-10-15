Members of The Dance Project are headed to Australia in 2024. Photo / Monique Matthews Photography and Ella Coulton

Review: The Dance Project and Friends, Stratford TET Kings Theatre, October 13.

The Dance Project is well-known across Taranaki for fun, cabaret-style shows that bring plenty of energy to the stage.

The latest production, however, moves away from cabaret to a more traditional set-up, choosing to stage performances at two of Taranaki’s finest theatres, TET Kings Theatre in Stratford and the Hāwera Memorial Theatre.

Creative director Hayley Old said she wanted to give the dancers a new experience, and she undoubtedly achieved that, for both the dancers and their usual audience.

Pre-show, there was some griping from audience members about the change to the child-friendly and alcohol-free venue, but once the lights went down and the show started, they would soon have forgotten their reservations, as the show began with all the energy, glitz and excellent choreography of the group’s traditional cabaret shows.

That’s not to say there weren’t small glitches. Not by the dancers so much as the curse of technology, with slightly longer-than-ideal pauses between video excerpts and dancers returning to the stage. Having singers perform alongside the dancers live on stage also added an extra element that at times caused a tiny sense of a disconnect, but as they (dancers and singers alike) got into the swing of it and visibly relaxed into it, it got to where it needed to be.

Each of the three singers, Kelsey McEwen, Monique Matthews and Cohin Thomason, did a stellar job in sharing the spotlight with the dancers, and added an extra level to the show that was really enjoyable overall. Kelsey was at her best when she performed a song from Legally Blonde in the second half of the show, and it was the vocal highlight of the night. That’s not an easy call to make, as Cohin’s version of Mambo No. 5 was great fun to listen to and watch - with the dancers and Cohin creating a fun, playful scene throughout, while Monique is a fantastic singer who knows exactly how to move on stage and to connect with the dancers around her.

Three members of The Dance Project, McKenna, Keighley and Laurelle choreographed and performed a piece of their own during the show, clearly demonstrating the excellent opportunity to learn The Dance Project offers members. It was a great piece of choreography which showed an understanding of not just the connection between the music and the movements, but also the space they were working in on the stage.

Todd Williamson’s always excellent choreography was featured during the show as well, and the dancers met the high bar set there.

Choreography throughout was excellent, as was the costuming. The second half of the show felt more cohesive than the first part, and if The Dance Project is looking to keep trying different things, then perhaps an entire Broadway themed show would be an option for the future. Their friends certainly have the vocal talent for some great Broadway hits, and the dancers are certainly more than capable of bringing those shows to life on the Stratford stage.

Overall, the show did what it set out to do. It gave the dancers a new experience, with plenty of learning clearly taken on board. It put some great singers in the spotlight for the night, adding an extra layer to the show. It also perhaps showed the audience that you don’t need alcohol for a good night, you just need a good show - and they certainly got that thanks to the talented members of The Dance Project.