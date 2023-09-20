The cast and crew of Taranaki Diocesan's production Annie Jr.

Taryn Utiger reviews the Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls production of Annie Jr.

You can bet your bottom dollar the team behind Annie Jr are as proud as punch.

The condensed version of the Broadway musical opened to a supportive full house at Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls, proving there’s plenty of talent in Stratford.

Directed by Kijiana Pene with musical direction by Karla Kimi, the team of more than 30 youngsters delivered many of the show’s beloved hits - including It’s The Hard-Knock Life, Tomorrow, and You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile.

Set in New York during the Great Depression, this rags-to-riches story might seem difficult for today’s audiences to connect with, however it only takes a moment to understand why it has endured. In a world where Annie’s cheeky optimism stands out against the dastardly behaviour of many adults in her life, we find ourselves inspired to have hope and sassy determination when facing our own battles.

With wonderful cameo roles and boundless enthusiasm, the confident cast and crew of Annie Jr reminded us it may be a hard-knock life sometimes, but the sun does indeed come out tomorrow.

It’s The Hard-Knock Life was a standout dance number on opening night. It elevated the personalities of the orphans, and showcased the talent of the cast. The dance pieces, choreographed by Kariann Treanor and Gentry Simpson, added exuberance to the show and the ensemble moments were when the cast shone best.

While it’s difficult to single out anyone in a team of budding stars, Charlotte Tippett as the bitter and boozy Miss Hannigan was a crowd pleaser. Her stroppy entrance on to the stage lifted the energy, while her series of stumbling exits were comedic gold. Catherine Hurly gave a thoughtful performance as billionaire Oliver Warbucks, and Charlotte North had some lovely musical moments as Annie.

While there were times Annie Jr would have benefited from more attention on the emotional truth of the characters, there were also magnificent cameo appearances.

In particular, Sam Stewart’s portrayal of the dogcatcher was excellent, and really stood out for its fully formed physicality and vocal work. Another delightful cameo was found in the extremely adorable dog, Fletcher. Little Fletcher’s entrance was met with audible gasps and cute sighs from a very smitten audience. Under Charlotte’s care (and with her pocket filled with treats), Fletcher was a consummate professional, and a true star.

Encasing the on-stage action was the impeccable and detailed set painting, designed by Kijiana, Tess Hooker, and Natarsha Morresey. The protruding bricks in the orphanage, the monogrammed walls, the skyline of New York, and the collage of advertising were not only an inventive and impactful way of handling scene changes, they were wow moments. Those features of the set worked in harmony with the outstanding costuming in Annie Jr, and together they allowed the audience to feel the freedom and excitement of the big city, against the muted world of the orphans.

They say that in show business you should never work with animals or children. But, leapin’ lizards, this memorable and uplifting show has proven they’re a winning combination.