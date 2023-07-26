The cast of 'Spirit Level', playing now at New Plymouth Repertory, are well-matched in talent and bring a wonderful energy to the stage.

The cast of 'Spirit Level', playing now at New Plymouth Repertory, are well-matched in talent and bring a wonderful energy to the stage.

Review: New Plymouth Repertory Society presents Spirit Level by Pam Valentine, directed by Terry Darby.

Spoiler alert - New Plymouth Repertory’s latest offering, Spirit Level, written by Pam Valentine and directed by Terry Darby, is an absolutely brilliant piece of theatre that will warm your soul.

The premise is simple - what do you do if you die and can’t get into heaven? In the case of Jack and Susie Cameron, played by Chris Morrison and Cat Jordan, you hang out in your country cottage, bickering like any other married couple, only dead and so unable to eat, drink, sleep or kiss.

Stuck in this limbo, albeit a nice middle-class limbo complete with a twee cottage in a classic English village, the couple entertain themselves by scaring the estate agent (Michael Bugbee) by moving objects around when he brings prospective tenants through the house.

When Simon (Harsh Negi) and his pregnant wife Flic (Rhiannon McGrane) fall in love with the house, Jack and Susie decide not to scare them away. Without giving away the plot, suffice to say Jack, who was a successful crime writer before he and Susie died in a boating accident, can relate (begrudgingly) to Simon, an aspiring crime writer. The couple soon become drawn into Simon and Flic’s lives, and with the help of a guardian angel (Lynda West), they find ways to assist the young couple - while causing mischief and mayhem whenever they see the estate agent or Flic’s mother (Gillian Gibbon), who would prefer her daughter had married anyone other than Simon.

It’s an excellent plot and has a great, fast-paced, pithy script to go with it. Under Terry Darby’s direction, it is elevated to another level entirely, with every scene bringing fresh humour while remaining relatable, rather than over the top.

All seven actors are well cast and they deliver their lines not only faultlessly, but with an energy and freshness that makes it truly feel conversational rather than like the delivery of scripted words. There isn’t a weak moment throughout, - in fact, the only problem at times is hearing the actors speak their next line over the loud laughter the previous lines demanded from the audience.

Lynda West is the guardian angel you never knew you wanted, but having seen her characterisation of a seraph who is cherubic and more ditsy, you will never settle for anything else in the future. Terry made a great call in this casting decision, and Lynda brought a whole new level of humour to the play, with brilliant deadpan delivery at times.

Cat and Chris are nicely matched on stage, and their comic timing as they bickered was perfect. Both leaned fully into their roles, as did Rhiannon and Harsh. Some of the best acting occurred when all four weren’t only on stage together, but engaged in fairly quick-fire cross-conversations where Simon and Flic bicker or talk at the same time as Jack and Susie do, the difference being Jack and Susie can hear and see Simon and Flic but Simon and Flic, of course, can’t see Jack or Susie. It takes a very talented actor to carry off having fast-paced dialogue crossing over like this, let alone four, so kudos to all involved. It’s only thanks to the skill of the four actors that the scenes were not only believable, but also incredibly entertaining and funny.

Michael as the straight-laced estate agent and Gillian as the monstrous mother-in-law also showed their acting chops in this play. Again, there were some great moments as Michael has to pretend not to see Jack or Susie, but react to their antics, and he carries this off brilliantly. Gillian was great fun to watch, bringing a wonderfully snobbish, materialistic and incredibly antagonistic mother-in-law to life, making her later scenes even funnier than they would have been otherwise.

The actors on stage were given a nicely designed cottage thanks to the thoughtful set design, with plenty of clear areas for actors to move between, and the cottage is so precisely designed you could picture exactly where the kitchen or bedroom were, even though you never saw either of them. Sound, lighting and props were also nicely done, with plenty of detail, even in the theatre foyer. The members of the wardrobe department are certainly stars of this show as well, with every detail thought of. While the guardian angel costume was perhaps the standout star, there was plenty of competition for that accolade, and Susie’s “what do you choose to wear for eternity when only given five minutes” was a close second.

This play is certainly one that will lift your spirits, while making you think as much as you laugh.

The Details:

What: Spirit Level by Pam Valentine, directed by Terry Darby

When: July 25 - August 5

Where: New Plymouth Repertory, 14 Broadmore Street, New Plymouth

Details: Tickets via trybooking.com