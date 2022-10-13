Skilled choreography from Julie Trigger, combined with the talent and grace of the snow chorus, was a highlight of the show. Photo / Supplied

Frozen Jr is based on the hit Broadway musical, which in turn was based on the hit Disney movie, condensing the much-loved story and catchy soundtrack into a fun, enjoyable musical suitable for all ages.

The show focuses on sisters Anna and Elsa, princesses of the kingdom of Arendelle, and their journey to understanding the magic Elsa was born with.

New Plymouth Repertory Society's wonderfully charming production of the musical brings plenty of magic to the stage, and that's not just thanks to some skilful throwing of snowlike confetti or the elegant and talented Snow Chorus who gracefully leap and twirl across the stage representing Elsa's ice powers.

The magic is in the incredible amount of talent on show, with the young cast showing maturity and theatrical skill well above their age. From the opening scene to the final curtain call, this production is packed with incredible individual performances from every person on stage.

While some cast members appear on stage every night, other roles are shared by two or three actors, with opening night featuring cast members from Team Crystal.

Playing the younger versions of Anna and Elsa were real-life siblings Ruth and Martha-Rose Hagenson respectively, and they brought their characters to life with joy so evident it felt contagious. They clearly understood their characters and under Philippa Drinkwater's thoughtful and clear direction, they set the scene for the whole show perfectly.

Ruth and Martha-Rose Hagenson as young Anna and Elsa were magical to watch. Photo / Supplied

Ella Henry blended a charming naivety with some perfect comic timing and expression as Olaf, and she brought the lovable snowman to life as magically as Elsa herself. Ella's physicality on stage (even while in a giant snowman costume) showed an understanding of theatre craft well above her years.

Abigail Williamson, as Sven the reindeer, was a good foil for Ella's Olaf, and some of the best moments happened when the two of them were on stage together. A furry costume and antlers were no mask for Abigail's skill and she was a joy to watch throughout.

William Broadmore as Hans and Bryah Edwin as (older) Anna were well matched, and their duet Love Is An Open Door was one of the musical highlights of the show. Bryah has great comedic timing and really played to the audience with her facial expressions throughout. William has great energy on stage and it shone through, enabling him to be convincing both as a love interest and then as a dastardly villain later in the piece.

Lydia McCaul (older Elsa) has a lovely voice that rose perfectly to the challenge of singing that iconic song from the show, Let It Go. Every word was perfectly clear and she made sure she owned the song rather than let it overpower her.

The show contains some great characters, and every cast member really brought out the best in those roles. Cormac Deegan was great fun to watch as the Duke of Weselton, somehow making him more than a one-dimensional comic distraction and giving him that bit more depth to make him interesting and understandable as well as comedic.

Gabriel Gerente played King Agnarr with maturity and precision, well matched with Ella Butterworth's portrayal of Queen Iduna. The duo worked well together, meeting the challenge of playing characters who were torn between their duty as monarchs and their love for their daughters.

More sibling energy bounded onto stage whenever Sofia and Sienna Asi, playing Pabbie and Bulda of the Hidden People respectively, were present. This talented pairing brought great physicality and comedy to their roles, along with high energy that really lifted the entire play to a new level at times.

Another high-energy moment in the play comes courtesy of the wandering Oaken family, led by Oaken himself, Jamie Grieve. Their song Hygge isn't one that has caught my attention before, but this production changed that, with fantastic choreography courtesy of Julie Trigger combined with a great ensemble featuring many of the actors from earlier scenes, making it a song absolutely packed full of, well, hygge.

What's not hygge, however, is the news this show is now a sellout success, meaning if you don't already have tickets in hand, you have a snowball's chance in, ummmm, Hawaii, of seeing the magic for yourself. I recommend keeping an eye on the theatre company's Facebook page in the hope of a returned ticket or two, and making a note to secure tickets to their next show (Sherlock Holmes planned for April) well in advance because if that show has even half the talent as this one, you will be in for an absolute treat.