The cast and crew of Hawera Repertory's Aladdin the Pantominehave created a fantastic show perfect for the school holidays.

Oh yes, it is!

The perfect mix of local talent and pantomime fun that is. Hāwera Repertory’s latest show - Aladdin the Pantomime by Ben Crocker is everything good pantomime should be with some extra fun on top.

Ben Thomas makes a great pantomime baddie - Abanazar - complete with evil laugh and cloak swishing, and his engagement with the audience builds the energy in the theatre from the very first boo/hiss he gets.

With his dramatic costume, melodramatic role and fantastic stage presence, he could easily steal the show if he wasn’t so well matched by the other actors joining him on stage.

Chrys Podjursky plays Princess Jasmine’s mother, Empress, in this show, and she is a delight to watch. Chrys is an incredibly talented actor who has fantastic comic timing and she brings her A-game to this production. Her scenes with the two hapless police officers - Sergeant Ping (Brenna Johnson) and PC Pong (Cody Ogle) are an audience favourite throughout the show, thanks to the trio’s flawless work throughout. They bring high energy to the stage along with some great physical comedy.

(l-r) Cody Ogle, Brenna Johnson and Chrys Podjursky provide plenty of comic relief during the show.

Talking of physical comedy, Anastazja Kowal playing Nobby the panda throws herself around the stage with energy and skill throughout and despite not having a single line to speak in the show she makes every second on stage count.

A lot of those seconds are spent in the company of Ryan Kooistra, playing Wishee Washee, and he is the perfect foil to her tumbling, naughty panda. A lesser actor could get lost playing the hapless fool against the comic panda, but Ryan holds his own throughout and is impressively comfortable breaking the 4th wall and talking to the audience when needed.

It’s always great to see a theatre group stick to the pantomime tradition of a principal boy and Georgie Graham made a great Aladdin. She gave a thoughtful performance throughout, with a nicely presented mischievous angle played gently but clearly. Louisa Bouzaid’s Jasmine was equally thoughtfully done, and both actors were great to watch and hear throughout.

Janine Horo (Genie of the ring) was deserving of more time on stage than the script allowed and both she and fellow genie (of the lamp) - Kristy Logan, did a great job in bringing magic to life on stage. Kristy is another talented actor who knew exactly how to play to the audience, and she made the role her own.

On the subject of making a role their own - Grayson Richards took the pantomime dame role of Widow Twanky and elevated it. It was a masterclass performance throughout, never missing a beat. Director Samantha Turner hit the jackpot with this casting decision. Grayson was great fun to watch and listen to in this role, and he brought the character to life in glorious technicolour with a larger-than-life performance that while packed with comedy, still ensured the audience saw Widow Twankey’s vulnerability and heart as well.

Samantha was clearly spoilt for choice in casing this so, with the ensemble packed with as much talent as the lead roles. Every member of the ensemble did a fantastic job, doing justice to Mel Henshilwood’s choreography throughout. Naiomi Pullen and Bethany Glyde did some real heavy lifting in the dance part of the show, and both are talented dancers who really shone on the night. Kelsi Bailey is another performer who will always stand out, and her vocals were clear and tuneful throughout. Taiaroa Neho was another member of the ensemble who really stood out, with a strong opening to the second half of the show given some real energy by him.

As always with Hāwera Repertory productions, the backstage team are as talented and thoughtful in their work as the cast, with props, costuming, sound, lighting and set design all perfectly done. The live band added another level to the show and created an excellent soundtrack throughout. They didn’t miss a beat, but then again, no one involved in this show did (minor prompting needs aside).

It’s a great family-friendly pantomime, and worth taking the family to this school holiday period.

I promised you won’t regret it. Oh no, you won’t....

The details:

What: Aladdin the Pantomime written by Ben Crocker

When: Saturday, July 7 to Saturday, July 15

Where: Hāwera Memorial Theatre, 66 Albion St, Hāwera

Tickets: Online at iTicket or from the South Taranaki iSite Visitor Information Centre



