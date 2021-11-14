Review: Christmas has come early with new Plymouth Little Theatre's latest play

The cast of New Plymouth Little Theatre's The Vicar of Dibley Christmas Show. Photo / Supplied

The cast of New Plymouth Little Theatre's The Vicar of Dibley Christmas Show. Photo / Supplied

Theatre fans of Taranaki - your prayers have been answered.

Presuming that is, you were praying for a fantastically funny play to get you into the Christmas spirit while leaving you giving thanks for the wealth of great talent we have in Taranaki when it comes to local theatre.

New Plymouth Little Theatre's The Vicar of Dibley Christmas Special is packed full of hilarious one-liners, delivered by a talented and well matched cast, and presented on a stage so perfectly set the audience are completely transported to the fictional village of Dibley in the UK.

The show is set primarily in two locations; the living room of Geraldine Grainger, the eponymous vicar, and the parish hall, where members of the parish committee meet and bicker their way through agendas, minutes, and plans, or lack thereof, for their upcoming moment in the spotlight when a camera crew from the BBC are due to come and film their Christmas show.

The set design team have done a fantastic job of creating a split stage across two heights to create the two locations, and it works well throughout. The devil is in the details of course, and it is the simple touches such as the parish church viewed from Geraldine's window that really helps set the scene throughout.

Playing the vicar herself, a role made famous by the incomparable Dawn French, would be a challenge for a lesser actress, but Donna Yeats not only rises to the challenge, but convincingly makes the character her own.

She is well matched in the verbal sparring on stage by Suzy Adair's portrayal of the delightfully dippy Alice Horton (nee Tinker). Suzy captures Alice's childlike naivety without dumbing her down to a two-dimensional character.

Brad Duynhoven's Hugo Horton is also well played, with brilliant comedic timing making for some hysterical moments early on as he and Alice show Geraldine some photos from their honeymoon.

When it comes to capturing the very essence of their character, Terry Darby's Jim Trott with his "No, no, no, no, yes" retorts is an absolute highlight of the show. Glenys Horsfall is also perfectly cast as Letitia Cropley, and her moments in the spotlight will leave you giggling long after the final encore.

Playing Geraldine's love interest Simon is Bryan Vickery, and he does a great job in portraying the charming heartbreaker whose change of heart is a pivotal moment in the plot.

Talking of charming, John Lawson is everything the audience could want when it comes to playing the foul-mouthed local farmer Owen Newitt, while John Collings makes a wonderfully funny dull and bumbling Frank Pickle, the parish secretary.

David Horton is expertly played by Alex McDougall, combining the patronising pompousness the character is known for with a gentler side that makes his as likeable as he is annoying.

Rounding off the cast are Sophie Adair and Eddie Yeats playing two of the village children, and both do a fantastic job, holding their own on stage in the presence of an incredibly talented cast.

Directors Stella McCallum and Mary Barron have done a fantastic job in bringing the much-loved characters of the Vicar of Dibley to life in this production, with the fantastically funny, and truly excellent ecclesiastical comedy a sure fire way to get yourself into the Christmas spirit.