Review: BeatGirls -Taranaki audience treated to a party packed with hits

The BeatGirls made the night a party from start to finish. Photo / Supplied

It was definitely their party.

From the moment the BeatGirls stepped onto the stage it was clear this was their night and their party.

The BeatGirls were in Taranaki with their latest show - It's My Party as part of the Taranaki Arts festival trust Right Royal Cabaret Festival, and their show on the opening night of the festival certainly got the party started.

With The BeatGirls having performed around New Zealand, and all over the globe, for 25 years now, they have a strong fan base and plenty of those fans had packed the Theatre Royal at the TSB Showplace for the show.

The party was packed with everything you would expect from what has to be New Zealand's most successful cover band, great costumes, beautiful voices and a non-stop party of hit songs from a range of decades.

Founding member Andrea Sanders was in excellent form, keeping the audience entertained with her commentary on the stories behind some of the hits. She and the other members of the trio, Narelle Ahrens and Christina Cuisel, kept the jokes flowing as well, with plenty of good-humoured audience participation throughout.

From the opening song, the trio showed age is certainly only a number when it comes to talent, despite Andrea commenting she wouldn't have been "so puffed" back when the group began.

They might have joked about their age, but everything on stage was packed with youthful energy, with each song and dance routine as high-powered and skilled as the last. There wasn't a missed moment in choreography and the trio dealt with things like a costume ring flying off mid-arm-swing with flair and professionalism.

By the time they performed their last encore, they had managed to get the majority of the audience singing along and clapping in time with the beat, with many even on their feet and dancing in the aisles. It was the party they promised us, with no risk of anyone wanting to cry.

They might be celebrating an impressive quarter decade but their performance left the Taranaki audience in no doubt - the BeatGirls are well and truly in their prime.

Here's to the next decade or two, of the fantastically talented BeatGirls continuing to entertain and keeping the party going.