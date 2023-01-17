More than 160,000 students can now view their exam results. Photo/ Unsplash

While school may be out, many students will be logging in to see their exam results.

The NCEA (National Certificate in Educational Achievement) results were released today, with students able to view the marks they received in their exams on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA).

On their website, NZQA said the final results for more than 160,000 students are now available.

2022 Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls head girl Casey Hayes and Rebecca Wingate, both 18, were two of the many students who logged into the NZQA website to check results.

Casey says she was pleasantly surprised with her results.

“After not doing so well on my mock exams, I lost hope. But my teachers really encouraged me to keep going so I kept studying, and it paid off.”

She says she received either a merit or excellence in all of her external exams.

“To say I am relieved is an understatement. My grades were better than I could ever hope for, which leave some feeling very fulfilled as it was my last year of NCEA.”

Despite the great grades, Casey says she is still nervous, as she is waiting for the result of a scholarship exam, which will be released on February 8.

“I took part in the Drama scholarship exam this year, and I am keeping my hopes us. I was the only one in my school to take part in a scholarship exam and it was very nerve-racking. So I am excited about those results.”

Rebecca Wingate, 2022 Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls’ deputy head girl, was also pleased with her results.

“As soon as they became live I checked them. I needed University Entrance so I was really pleased to receive that.”

Like Casey, Rebecca also received merits and excellencies for her externals.

“I received a merit endorsement overall so I was pretty happy with that.”



