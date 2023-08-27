About 15 people attended the St Joseph's School Stratford meeting. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Reduced parking spaces and narrow driving lanes were the main concerns raised at a series of public meetings last week.

Stratford District Council hosted the three sessions to discuss the first phase of the Transport Choices project, which include the development of safe walking and cycle paths between Avon School, Stratford Primary School and St Joseph’s School.

About 10 people showed up for the discussion at Stratford Primary School. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Phase 2 plans, which will go out for public feedback later in the year, include accessible crossing points on State Highway 3 and more walking and cycling paths to improve connections across the town.

The total value of both phases is $7.8 million. Waka Kotahi Transport Choices will fund 80 per cent of the project, with Stratford District Council paying the remainder.

Stratford District Council roading manager Steve Bowden says recent surveys showed traffic concerns were the main reason residents didn’t cycle or walk.

“We are trying to fix this and provide safe walking and cycling spaces.”

Speaking at one of the public sessions, Alex Kuriger said the planned reduction of parking on Miranda St, from 120 car parks to 80, would negatively impact parishioners of Immaculate Conception.

“A major concern is losing parks for our parishioners. They are ageing and need these parks.”

Michael Walsh was concerned about safety.

“Narrowing the road makes it dangerous for the people reversing and oncoming traffic.”

Steve said the changes will make vehicles drive slower along the roads.

“It’s not enough to just put up a 30km sign, we need to make other changes as well.”

The casual drop-in sessions were a chance for residents to have their say, he said.

“This project will go ahead but we want to hear feedback on it. This feedback will help us decide how we deliver our project. It’s important to let us know your thoughts so we can consider them when delivering the project.”

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke was present at the TET Stadium discussion. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Cyclist Erin MacDonald said she supported the idea but thinks it needs further work.

“I like the concept of making cycling and walking safer but the proposed plans appear to be something modelled for a much larger scale and population. I believe the funding would be better spent creating shared pathways by upgrading the existing footpaths to be wider. I think this would allow more areas to be upgraded.”

Casey Wellington, who moved to Stratford from Auckland, said a similar project had been rolled out in Auckland.

“It increased things for all the right reasons- health and safety, wellbeing and being able to enjoy getting across town safely. It is a process to get to that stage and I feel that this is a right start to a positive change.”

She said the project is positive for the town.

“I know change can be hard but if it helps the kids feel safer it’s a good change. I understand people have their concerns about the concept and it’s great Council has given us this opportunity to voice those concerns.”

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke said there is a clear public interest in the proposals.

“A lot of people are trying to gain an understanding of the impact it has on their property.”

An online feedback form along with details of the plans is available online at Stratford.govt.nz/HaveYourSay Plans and feedback forms are available at Stratford Library, Wai o Rua — Stratford Aquatic Centre, and the council service centre. Consultation closes at 4pm, September 8.



















































