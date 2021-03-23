Repairs begin on SH43 six years after flood that caused damage

All the other slips, such as this one, also caused by the same 2015 event have been repaired, making the West Otunui repair the final one to be completed. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Six years after the flood event that significantly damaged a section of SH43 near West Otunui Rd, repairs are finally underway.

Ross I'Anson, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency system manager, says since the June 2015 flood event the section of highway has been reduced to one lane after the extreme weather event destroyed the south-bound lane of the section of the highway near Taumarunui.

The six-year wait for the repair was due to a variety of reasons, he says

"Significant investigation and design works were required, as well as the appropriate resource consents, all of which took significant time."

This section of road is the last site, damaged in the June 2015 storm event, to be repaired, he says. The total cost of this final site repair comes in at $985,623 which has been funded through an emergency works fund held by Waka Kotahi, he says. In addition to the $985,623 currently being spent on the West Otunui repair, a further $4.64m has been spent on other repairs relating to highway damage from the June 2015 storm and flooding event.

Ross says Waka Kotahi is grateful for the support of Ruapehu District Council, local hapū representatives, landowners, Ngā Tāngata Tiaki and Horizons Regional Council to get this project to this point.

"The complex nature of the site meant a real collaborative approach was needed to find and consent a viable solution."

The repairs will take up to six weeks with crews on site between 7am and 7pm from Monday to Saturday, weather permitting.

Traffic lights and a speed restriction of 30km/h will be in place, and motorists are encouraged to plan for delays of up to five minutes.