Registrations are now open for Marathon in a Month. People can run, walk, or even skate 1.4km a day. Photo / Unsplash

Registrations are now open for Marathon in a Month. People can run, walk, or even skate 1.4km a day. Photo / Unsplash

Whether you walk, run, bike, swim or skip, there is an opportunity to complete a marathon this November.

Taranaki Cancer Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Lisa Russell says registrations are now open for Marathon in a Month, an annual fundraiser for the Taranaki Cancer Society.

She says unlike regular marathons where contestants have to complete the 42km in one session, Marathon in a Month is spread out over an entire month with people asked to complete 1.4km for 30 days in November.

“You can swim, walk, or run. Anything you want to do. It only takes 1.4km a day to complete a marathon in a month. Breaking it up into smaller chunks makes it more manageable.”

People don’t need to be fit to take part, says Lisa.

“You can take it at your pace. It’s all about getting out and being fit and healthy.”

She says people have plenty of time to register and should use the extra time to start fundraising and enter the prize draw.

“For every $300 someone raises they go into the national draw for one of three prize packs. We have a one-night stay for two people at Woodhouse Mountain Lodge, a two-night stay at Castaways Resort and a one-night stay for two at EBB Dunedin. We also have some local prizes up for grabs as well.”

Lisa says with only one month left, now’s the time to get up and ready.

“You can plan what exercise you want to do and start fundraising.”

Funds raised will go directly to the Cancer Society, she says.

“These funds will allow us to keep doing what we’re doing to support Taranaki cancer patients.”

The Details

What: Marathon in A Month

When: Starts November 1

Registrations: marathoninamonth.org.nz















