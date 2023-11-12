Participants at a previous Taranaki Relay for Life event.

Registrations are now open for the 2024 Taranaki Relay for Life event.

In March next year participants will celebrate cancer survivors and carers, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and raise awareness and funds for the Taranaki Cancer Society as they complete the event.

Funds raised from Relay For Life help people through the Cancer Society’s support services, health promotion programmes and cancer research. Last year’s event raised $150,000.

Taranaki Relay for Life publicity officer Mike Walmsley said everyone can be involved in next year’s relay.

“If you have a connection to someone who has been through cancer or is going through cancer today, or if you want to make a difference and help us reduce cancer tomorrow, then Relay For Life is for you. Yearly more than five million people participate in a Relay For Life globally.”

Team members take turns walking around the track for 12 hours.

“Teams are made up of friends, family and coworkers. Relay For Life is a fun event with every team bringing their energy to the event.”

He said Relay For Life brings people together for a common cause.

“It begins with an opening ceremony, with cancer survivors and carers leading the first lap of the event. Next, team members take to the track. Most walk, while some prefer to jog or run. Personally inscribed candle bags are placed around the track, and their light emits a warm glow throughout the Relay venue. Team members continue to walk or jog until the teams come together for an inspiring closing ceremony.”

The Details:

What: Relay for Life Taranaki 2024

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 10.30am-10.30pm

Where: TET Stadium and Events Centre, Inglewood

Register: www.relayforlife.org.nz