The Taranaki Regional Council has launched an online interactive map for people to have their say. Photo / Supplied

The Taranaki Regional Council has launched an interactive online map to give everyone the chance to have their say about the future of transport in the region.

Taranaki Regional Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood says getting feedback from the public is essential for developing key strategies and plans that aim to improve active and sustainable travel in the region and make local roads safer to travel on.

“The feedback we’re seeking is crucial as we work together to look at what transport should look like in both the short and long term so we’d like as many people as possible to get involved.”

She says the map allows people to comment on key issues such as safety and speed, public transport, cycling and walking and people’s vision for the future of transport.

“It’s all about a partnership with our people as well as partners such as Roadsafe Taranaki and the three district councils so we get people moving safely while boosting options for those who want to switch to active and sustainable travel.”

Charlotte says the Taranaki Regional Council will work with the district councils later in the year when they consult with the public about their speed management plans.

“There’ll also be the chance for our community to have a say on the Better Travel Choices strategy and if we’ve got that right. All of this will feed into developing a Regional Land Transport Plan in 2024 which looks at all things transport over the next 10 years and how that’s paid for.”

Feedback on road safety and speed will be used by New Plymouth, Stratford and South Taranaki district councils when they develop their speed management plans for the roads they control.

Comments and survey responses around public transport and cycling and walking will shape a new Better Travel Choices in Taranaki strategy developed by the regional council.

The public will also be able to comment on bus services across Taranaki with the feedback helping to shape consultation later in the year on Citylink, Southlink and Connector routes.

Roadsafe Taranaki team leader Marion Webby encourages people to take part in the survey.

“We want the public to ask questions of decision-makers and let us know what you think could be included in a regional strategy that considers all road users. That means young, old, in between, drivers, riders, pedestrians, community groups, car clubs and those with accessibility issues.”

To take part in the survey, go to trc.govt.nz/transport to comment. The survey is open from March 14 to April 30. There is one $200 Prezzy Card up for grabs for those taking part.



