Rawhitiroa School Gala Day to have something for everyone

From left: Alec Haywood, Samuel Watkins, and Arabella Haywood at the 2018 Rawhitiroa School Gala Day. Photo/ Supplied

From bouncy castles to a car show, there will be something for everyone at the Rawhitiroa School Gala Day.

The gala day takes place next month and home and school committee member Lisa Bartley says the team are working hard to organise the event.

"We've got a range of things organised to make this event a family-friendly fun day out."

The aim of the gala day is to bring the community together, she says.

"We're wanting to give the community something fun to do. Everyone's welcome to attend."

Lisa says there will be plenty of things to do at the gala day.

"There will be plenty of market stalls for late night shopping opportunities, different food stalls, and a number of activities for the children. These include lazer tag, the chance to ride on the Dairymaster train, face painting, stick on tattoos, a clown show by CJ the Clown, bouncy castles, and a dunk tank. The school pool will also be open."

She says people can buy tickets to use on the night.

"The event is free entry but people can purchase tickets to take part in activities and buy food. The tickets cover everything except market stall sales and the coffee cart."

She says a popular attraction at the event will be the car show.

"We have a range of different vehicles that will be on show. People can vote for their favourite vehicle. There will be prizes for first, second, and third and spot prizes."

Lisa says the committee is thankful for the help they've received from the school and members of the community.

"Calvin Farquhar and the Watkins family have been really helpful in organising the cars for the car show."

She says the money raised from the ticket sales goes straight back to the school.

■ Rawhitiroa School Gala Day: February 12, 4pm to late. Parking is available behind the Rawhitiroa Hall. Eftpos is available.