Rahotu School pupils can practice their high jump skills thanks to the donation. Photo/ Supplied

Rahotu School pupils will leap to success with the help of a $4678 donation from Anzco Foods' Sponsor a School Programme.

The donation went to a wide range of resources, including a high jump mat for use during athletics and sunblock for students in all classrooms.

The funds also will help to provide first aid training for tamariki and horticulture skills training for students to establish vegetable gardens, seed boxes and planters.

Last year, Anzco donated more than $106,000 to primary schools nationwide through the programme and, since the beginning of the programme in 2011, it has donated a substantial $1.2 million to rural schools.

The company works with local dairy farming families who nominate a rural primary school to receive a donation from Anzco that is linked to supply.

Shannon Parnham, head of livestock for Anzco, says the programme provides the business with an opportunity to put funds back into rural communities and support young people.

"We are always looking for more farmers to register for the programme because the greater the support we get from the rural community, the more we are able to contribute back to schools."

Rahotu home and school committee member Catherine Hewson says the donation allows the school to purchase additional resources.

"In addition to the Sponsor a School contribution, Anzco also supports our kura with ribbons for the calf and lamb day. We are very grateful to the company for the support," says Catherine.