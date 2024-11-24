She said she had no idea she had been nominated for the award.

“I was a bit shocked. Pregnancy Help Taranaki nominated me for the award, and last Tuesday we were told to come to an event as there would be a special guest. Even when Marie Riordan from Volunteering New Zealand was there, it still didn’t click. I knew about these medals but I never expected to receive one.”

She said being nominated, and chosen, was a real honour.

“Reading the descriptions of the other recipients, I think we all do what we do because we love it, not to get recognition. However, I feel very honoured to receive this.”

For the past 10 years, McDonald has been a member of the Stratford Lions Club, working alongside other members to raise funds for different community groups and organisations.

During this time, McDonald has also been a Stratford Daffodil Day volunteer, organising and running raffles for the event.

“I enjoy helping the community.”

She has volunteered at Taranaki Pregnancy Help for 10 years, contributing over 500 hours annually to create parcels for clients and managing the volunteer roster.

“I love it. I have a passion for making a difference. Every time we do up a parcel, the volunteers say they’re satisfied knowing they’re helping others.”

McDonald said she enjoys volunteering at Pregnancy Help Taranaki.

“We have a huge amount of knitters around Taranaki that make woollen clothes for these parcels and we’ve got a lot of volunteers who have been here a long time. It’s one of these organisations that once you go into it, you stay because of what you get out of it, which is satisfaction in knowing you’re helping others.”