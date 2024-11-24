Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Raewyn McDonald honoured with Kiwibank Local Hero Medal for community service

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
3 mins to read
Raewyn McDonald has received a Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Local Hero Medal for her service to the community. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Raewyn McDonald has received a Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Local Hero Medal for her service to the community. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Raewyn McDonald loves to serve her community.

From putting together parcels for Pregnancy Help Taranaki and organising raffles for Stratford Daffodil Day to her role with the Stratford Lions Club, everything McDonald does is to help people.

Her efforts have earned her several accolades, including a Stratford Citizens Award in 2019 – and now she has a prestigious national medal to add to her collection of awards and accolades.

McDonald is one of 100 recipients nationwide to receive a Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Local Hero Medal this year.

The medallists were whittled down from 1000 nominations, and McDonald said she is humbled to have been selected. She is one of just 14 Taranaki medallists this year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said she had no idea she had been nominated for the award.

“I was a bit shocked. Pregnancy Help Taranaki nominated me for the award, and last Tuesday we were told to come to an event as there would be a special guest. Even when Marie Riordan from Volunteering New Zealand was there, it still didn’t click. I knew about these medals but I never expected to receive one.”

She said being nominated, and chosen, was a real honour.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Reading the descriptions of the other recipients, I think we all do what we do because we love it, not to get recognition. However, I feel very honoured to receive this.”

For the past 10 years, McDonald has been a member of the Stratford Lions Club, working alongside other members to raise funds for different community groups and organisations.

During this time, McDonald has also been a Stratford Daffodil Day volunteer, organising and running raffles for the event.

“I enjoy helping the community.”

She has volunteered at Taranaki Pregnancy Help for 10 years, contributing over 500 hours annually to create parcels for clients and managing the volunteer roster.

“I love it. I have a passion for making a difference. Every time we do up a parcel, the volunteers say they’re satisfied knowing they’re helping others.”

McDonald said she enjoys volunteering at Pregnancy Help Taranaki.

“We have a huge amount of knitters around Taranaki that make woollen clothes for these parcels and we’ve got a lot of volunteers who have been here a long time. It’s one of these organisations that once you go into it, you stay because of what you get out of it, which is satisfaction in knowing you’re helping others.”

Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press