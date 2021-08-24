Racing: Fully fit Lisa Allpress ready for bumper season

Less than a month into the new racing season and leading rider Lisa Allpress is right where she wants to be at the head of the national jockeys' premiership.

Lisa has already ridden eight winners in August and is feeling fit as a fiddle as she sets her sights on another productive year in the saddle.

That feeling is in stark contrast to how she was placed 12 months earlier, in excruciating pain daily due to the deterioration in her right hip joint that provided her with limited movement and was severely hampering her riding and her quality of life in general.

Lisa went under the surgeon's knife on August 24 last year for a full hip replacement, which was a total success, and she hasn't looked back since.

"At this time last year, I could hardly walk as my hip hurt so much and I was just trying to get through each day on a combination of painkillers, massage and sheer bloody- mindedness.

"My hip had been getting worse and worse over the previous few years, to the point where I didn't realise how badly I was limping until I saw a video taken of me one day. I went under the knife in late August and was back riding by early October, completely pain free. I just couldn't believe how good it felt to not have that pain every minute of the day."

Lisa wasted no time in getting into the groove, riding a winner for trainers Johno Benner and Hollie Wynyard on her first day back and eventually ending up with 90 victories for the season and third place on the premiership behind runaway winner Danielle Johnson.

"I've managed to take that momentum into this season and, hopefully, when the current Covid-19 lockdown eases I can keep that up."

Like most New Zealanders, Lisa is keen to see life go back to normal as quickly as possible after the latest Covid scare, especially because she has a possible international adventure in the pipeline for later in the year.

The opportunity came about after she became the first female jockey to ride a winner in Saudi Arabia when successful at Riyadh during an international jockeys' challenge in February last year.

"After I had that win in Saudi Arabia, I was approached to participate in a concept called the Jockeys' World Championship that was being put together by a British group," she said.

"It was a six-part challenge with some of the best jockeys in the world competing in six different countries. I would love to be involved as it would just be so exciting to be a part of that on the world stage, so I have my fingers crossed it will all come together."

While Lisa is happy enough to put that dream on hold, she is keen to get spring racing under way and the thrill that comes with it as a new crop of younger horses make their way onto the scene.

"I'm really looking forward to the spring and riding the new horses that come along."

While she waits for the national all clear to resume racing, Lisa is keeping busy around the Whanganui property she and husband Karl and their two boys operate.

"I guess there is some upside to the lockdown as there have been a few jobs around the house that we've got to, that have been waiting to be completed. I spent all of Saturday landscaping the garden and now I need for a few shops to open so I can get some more shrubs. We cleaned the windows and Karl, I and the boys have about 2km of new fencing to put in next week, which will be a big job.

"We are lucky in that we have the ability to be outside here and still in our bubble so that is good, but I can't wait to get back riding again as soon as I can."