Rachel will be the tumuaki (principal) of the Year 7–15 school set to open in January 2023.

Hāwera New School Establishment Board chairman Dr Will Edwards says following a robust application and interview process, the panel was unanimous in its decision to appoint Rachel, the current principal of Hāwera High School, to the new role.

"During her interview, Rachel presented a stunning vision and comprehensive blueprint for change that Hāwera New School can achieve. Putting students at the centre of all considerations, she outlined five key strategic areas of focus: identity, wellbeing, innovative curriculum, resourcing and physical environment."

He says Rachel's respect for the mana of students, whānau and staff at Hāwera High and Intermediate, along with the legacies of both schools, underpinned the transition plan Rachel presented. "Her appetite for courageous decision-making, hard work and her willingness to engage with local iwi and the whole community made her an outstanding candidate."

Dr Edwards says the interview process involved the full Establishment Board along with the support of two independent advisers, experienced principals Ann Brokenshire and Rawiri Wright.

Hāwera High School Board of Trustees chairman Gary Wallis said he was pleased to hear of Rachel's selection, and fully supports the decision.

"Since becoming the principal of Hāwera High School in 2018, Rachel has been very active in the local community with hockey, Business Professional Women's group (BPW), Taranaki Secondary Schools Sports Association, Mayors Task Force for Jobs, and Taranaki Futures."

He says over her four years at Hāwera High School, Rachel has increased the pastoral support for students and overseen extensive changes with school property, including setting up a dedicated Student Support Centre.

"The academic achievements of Hāwera High School leavers have improved under her leadership and all NCEA levels are now at or above the national average. She has the mana, expertise, and proven track record to successfully lead the Hāwera New School,"

Rachel's first task with the Establishment Board is to work alongside the community and iwi to confirm the vision and values of the new school and begin recruiting senior leadership roles.

Rachel says she is looking forward to the challenges and experience this position will create.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to develop the Hāwera New School vision and values in conjunction with the Establishment Board of Trustees, iwi and the wider community, in the hope that these will resonate with current and future students and inspire them to succeed."