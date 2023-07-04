The quiz night takes place at Maata Hall, located on Maata Road. Photo / Google

An upcoming quiz night is the answer to maintenance costs for a South Taranaki hall.

Mark Dudley is organising a quiz at Eltham’s Maata Hall at the end of the month. The funds raised will go towards the maintenance and upkeep of the hall.

“We have a few things we need to tidy up at the hall and we want to add some heating.”

He says a number of community groups use the hall with Women’s Institute meetings, indoor bowls and craft days all running each month.

“This is also a space used for birthday and Christmas parties. So many people use this space and we want to make sure it’s warm for them.”

He says the questions will be general knowledge-based.

“If you know your general knowledge then this is the event for you. The plan is to have a social night and support the hall.”

A number of raffles will run on the night, he says.

“We have whole rumps to raffle and a few other surprises. We’ve got some great things on offer, so bring some cash and be in to win.”

A light supper will be provided.

“We do ask that people bring their own drinks.”

Spaces are filling up fast and Mark says people should enter their teams of six sooner rather than later.

“To avoid disappointment book your team in now and make sure to brush up on your general knowledge.”

The Details:

What: Maata Hall Quiz Night Fundraiser

When: Friday, July 14, 6.30pm doors open, 7pm start

Where: Maata Hall, Maata Road, Eltham

Cost: $10 per person, six people per team

Other: Cash only. Call Mark 0272202331 to register a team or for more information







