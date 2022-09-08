The flag is flying at half-mast outside the Stratford District Council building. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Queen Elizabeth II has died - something Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke says marks the end of not just an era, but an incredibly significant one at that.

"For many of us, she was the only monarch we have known, as we were born during her decades-long reign. It is no surprise to see the outpouring of grief as people around the world react to the news."

Aotearoa has entered a national period of mourning after the news, and the mayor says the New Zealand flag will be flying at half-mast outside the council building, along with other flags across the nation over the next few days.

This is in line with a directive from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, which has said the flags will "continue to be flown at half-mast up to and including the day of Her Majesty's state memorial service in New Zealand, except on Proclamation Day".

Proclamation Day is the day when the new monarch, King Charles III, is officially announced. While that moment will take place tomorrow, the 73-year-old has already automatically and immediately become king. Tomorrow, however, at a meeting of the Accession Council, he will formally be proclaimed King Charles III - unless he chooses another name - and a 41-gun salute will be fired in London's Hyde Park.

Mayor Volzke says the change from a Queen to a King will make for a poignant moment next month for him and other elected members. Volzke, who has been re-elected unopposed to the mayoral seat, will be formally sworn into his new three-year term in October, along with his fellow councillors.

"For the past seven terms, as part of that ceremony, I have sworn allegiance to the Queen. This October, that wording will change for the first time in 70 years, when my fellow elected members and I will instead swear our allegiance to the King."

The mayor says members of the public are able to sign a condolence book, which is available at the library and will remain so for the next few weeks.

"Queen Elizabeth II leaves a legacy of leadership, stability and consistency that will be remembered by generations to come. Today is a historic day for all of us."